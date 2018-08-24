Meerut: 26-year-old held for raping 7-yr-old girl, say cops

The police said that the CCTV camera in the mosque has recorded the whole incident. The police said that the CCTV camera in the mosque has recorded the whole incident.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Meerut on Wednesday, police said. The girl had gone to a relative’s place on the occasion of Bakrid when the incident took place. “She had gone to the market when the accused took her to a desolate corner of a nearby mosque and allegedly raped her,” said Brijesh Kumar, in-charge of the local police station. The father of the girl filed a complaint against the accused on Wednesday evening, he added. According to the complainant, when the girl failed to return home, the family members grew anxious. After searching for her in the neighbourhood, they found her lying on the floor of the mosque smeared in blood, Kumar added.

The police said that the CCTV camera in the mosque has recorded the whole incident.

“The culprit has been arrested under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl has been sent for medical examination,” said Sri Ram Arj, the deputy Superintendent of Police (Civil Lines).

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App