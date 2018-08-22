Meerut: 14-yr-old set afire shifted to Delhi hospital after her condition deteriorates

On Tuesday morning, dozens of boys and girls staged a protest outside Sardhana police station, appealing for justice for the Class X student. (Representational Image) On Tuesday morning, dozens of boys and girls staged a protest outside Sardhana police station, appealing for justice for the Class X student. (Representational Image)

A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire by four youths in Meerut’s Sardhana town Saturday was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi after her condition worsened. Meanwhile, police made their third arrest in the case Monday night.

The girl had sustained 60 per cent burns in the alleged attack. “Her condition is serious.We are taking stern action against all accused. Our administrative officials are trying to ensure that the family of the victim gets enough financial assistance. The police are handling this case very carefully and are investigating the minutest details,” said SSP(Meerut), Rajesh Kumar Pandey.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of boys and girls staged a protest outside Sardhana police station, appealing for justice for the Class X student. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Girl students and their guardians are living in an atmosphere of fear…this incident has only increased the feeling of angst against the government…This government is completely ineffective when it comes to the safety of women.”

Dileep Singh, in-charge of Sardhana police station, said, “We arrested Deepak Saini last (Monday) night by the scaling wall of his house. Three accused are yet to be arrested.” BJP MLA Sangeet Som visited the girl at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday and assured her family that he would pay their medical bills and that the remaining accused would be arrested soon.

According to the police, a group of local youths had been stalking the girl for the past several days when she would go for her tuitions. On August 16, one Rajvansh had given her a mobile phone saying he would call her around midnight. The girl — who had already stopped going for her tuitions due to the stalking — told her father about the phone, after which the latter rebuked Raghuvansh when he called around midnight. The next day, when the girl’s father and a few others had gone to Raghuvansh’s home to meet his family, four youths allegedly barged into the girl’s house, says the complaint filed by her grandfather at Sardhana police station.

“They poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.The intruders escaped when local residents rushed to her rescue. They also threatened the family of dire consequences if they informed the police,” her grandfather claimed.

