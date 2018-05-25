Meerut: 14-year-old who set herself on fire after gangrape dies

A 14-year-old girl who set herself on fire after she was allegedly gangraped by three youths died on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor. The minor died before her statement could be recorded as police allegedly refused to lodge a report for gangrape.

Bijnor SP Umesh Kumar Singh conducted a probe into the incident and suspended a sub-inspector. He also ordered a rape case to be registered against the three youths — Tahir (22) ,Nisar (20) and Sarfaraz (18).

“We have arrested Tahir and sent him to jail, while raids are being conducted to nab the other two,” said Virendra Singh, SHO of Shivala Kalan police station.

Police said that the victim had gone to her neighbour Tahir’s house to get some household article on Tuesday when he allegedly raped her. “He was alone at home. He overpowered the girl and raped her. He then called his friends and they also raped the 14-year-old,” Singh said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App