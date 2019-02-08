Meerut: 12-yr-old girl’s body found outside her home

Toggle Menu
Police said that the girl's father, Sanjay Prajapati, 43, had filed a missing complaint on Sunday, claiming that she had gone missing, and was assisting in the search.

The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Police said they are probing allegations by villagers that the girl was a victim of “human sacrifice” in exchange for money. (Representational)

The parents and siblings of a 12-year-old girl have been detained in Muzaffarnagar’s Kapoorgarh village after her body was found outside their home Thursday morning, four days after they filed a missing complaint with police.

Dharmendra Singh, in-charge of Bhairokalan police station, told The Indian Express over phone, “We were informed by the village head on Thusday morning that the body of a girl has been found in a sack outside Prajapati’s house.We reached the spot with a sniffer dog and found hair and blood stains inside the house.”

The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Police said they are probing allegations by villagers that the girl was a victim of “human sacrifice” in exchange for money. amit sharma

