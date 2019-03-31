Meerut: 1 killed, 6 injured after family members clash over disputed land

A 45-year-old man died and six others were injured when members of a family clashed over possession of a disputed agricultural field in Bahedi Gurjar village of Saharanpur Saturday morning.

The deceased, Ompal Singh, and other members of his family were working in a cane field in the village Saturday around 9 am when six persons, led by his uncle’s son, Nakli Singh (38), attacked them with lathis and sharp-edged weapons. Ompal and others also retaliated and in the process Ompal suffered injuries and died on way to the hospital, police said.

“The body of Ompal has been handed over to his family members after post-mortem. An FIR has been lodged against six persons on the complaint filed by Ankur (22), nephew of the deceased,” said Adesh Kumar Tyagi, in-charge of Gagalhedi police station.

Tyagi said two of the total six accused are in the hospital with serious injuries, while raids are being conducted to nab the rest. The family members have been fighting over an agriculture field for long.