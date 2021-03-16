Meerut: 1 held, cops say gang of cloth lifters busted

Similar complaints were also lodged by others in the area who then protested at the police station on Sunday evening after which an FIR was registered.

Meerut police claimed to have a busted a gang of “lingerie lifters” with the arrest of a person on Sunday while a search is on for the remaining culprits. While the police are yet to ascertain the motive, a section of traders have registered an FIR.

“Undergarments of my wife and daughter were being stolen from my house for the past few days. Two members of the gang were caught on CCTV footage while they were lifting clothes on Sunday morning. We handed over the footage to the local police station where the FIR was lodged,” said a trader.

Similar complaints were also lodged by others in the area who then protested at the police station on Sunday evening after which an FIR was registered. “We have arrested one Romin, a resident of the same area while a hunt is on to track down his accomplice, Aquash, who also lives in the region. The arrested man has told us that he and his friend had stolen dozens of such clothes from houses in the past week. A probe is on,” said a police officer.