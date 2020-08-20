Medical student found murdered in Agra, family names doctor in FIR

The body was found in Bamrauli Katara area, police said.

A 25-year-old woman was found murdered in Agra on Wednesday evening. The victim, was pursuing medicine at Agra’s SN Medical College. According to police, her family has named a doctor currently practising in Orai as accused in the murder.

“On Tuesday, the victim’s family had filed a kidnapping report against an unknown accused after they could not establish contact with her. On Wednesday a body was found few km away from her college. The family identified the body as hers. While the motive behind the murder is unclear, the family has named another doctor as accused. Arresting will be carried out after due investigation,” said Ashok Kumar, SHO Dauki.

According to police, the victim had injuries on the parts of head. While the police await post mortem report, the nature of injuries on her hands and face suggested that there was a struggle prior to the murder which was allegedly carried out with a sharp object.

Police are in the process of examining a CCCTV footage which allegedly shows her abduction on Tuesday. The victim hailed from Delhi and her family were visiting Agra, the day she was allegedly abducted.

The accused, Dr Vivek Tiwari, hails from Kanpur. According to police, days prior to her abduction, the victim had made a phone call to her parents, worried about an issue with the doctor.

