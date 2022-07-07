scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Medical student found hanging in hostel, police say she died by suicide

According to police, Monika Dubey, who is married, had recently appeared in the final year examination of the Diploma in Medical Radio Diagnosis (DMRD) and returned from her home in Prayagraj on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Meerut |
July 7, 2022 4:52:24 am
A 28-year-old radiology student at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room here late Tuesday night, police said, adding that she died by suicide.

She had also attended her internship at the medical college on Tuesday.

Police said that after Monica did not pick up her parents’ call on Tuesday night, they contacted her hostel mates who found her room was bolted from inside.

More from Lucknow

“The students broke open the door and found Monica hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree. The body has been handed over to her parents after the post-mortem examination,” said Sharan Singh, the in-charge of the local police station.

