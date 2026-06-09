Meat shops out of Varanasi? New civic body plan has traders and Opposition up in arms

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation’s decision to relocate meat, fish and poultry shops to the city’s outskirts has sparked a row, with traders and the Opposition stating that it would hurt livelihoods and inconvenience consumers. The administration, however, argued that the move is aimed at improving hygiene and preserving the city’s religious and cultural character.

Under the proposal that was approved by the VMC’s executive committee and passed by the municipal corporation, meat markets will be set up on the outskirts and meat, fish, and poultry traders will be relocated there.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari said, “Varanasi is an important religious, cultural, and tourist destination. More than 1 lakh people come here for darshan every day. Visitors find it very unpleasant when meat and fish are being openly cut and sold on roadside markets.”

He added that the proposal “has nothing to do with the type of food that people eat”.

According to Tiwari, the municipal corporation intends to create exclusive meat markets on the outskirts of Varanasi with all facilities. “Shops will be at designated locations where waste can be managed properly. The aim is to develop a proper market instead of allowing unhygienic practices inside the city,” he said.

The Mayor said locations identified so far include Ramnagar, Sujabad-Domri, Shivpur, Lahartara and Awaleshpur, while additional sites could be identified depending on demand.

Tiwari said the civic body expects work to begin within the next one to one-and-a-half months and be completed within six-seven months. He said a survey of traders would be conducted and consultations held before implementation.

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“We do not want to displace anybody. We want to provide better facilities. Discussions will be held with traders during the survey process,” he said, adding that shops operating without municipal authorisation will be identified.

The Mayor also linked the proposal to a broader urban reorganisation exercise being undertaken by the municipal corporation that includes relocation of the saree market, development of a new medicine market, and reorganisation of fruit markets.

Opposition slams ‘selective action’

Criticising the move, Samajwadi Party’s district president Sujit Yadav said, “If the government believes Varanasi is a religious city and meat shops should be shifted outside, then liquor shops should also be removed. People will still buy meat and bring it back into the city. If religion and faith are the criteria, then why is action not being taken against liquor outlets?”

This decision, he added, will also affect people whose families have been running businesses in city neighbourhoods for generations. “If somebody becomes unemployed because of this decision, then the government should ensure employment for that family. You cannot simply relocate people and ignore the impact on their livelihoods,” he said.

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UP Congress President Ajay Rai echoed Yadav. He said if the proposal was being justified on religious grounds, similar action should be considered against liquor shops as well.

‘Regulate instead of pushing us out’: Traders

Traders raised concerns over accessibility, customer convenience and economic losses.

Utkarsh Pandey, who runs a meat shop in Kashmiri Ganj, said authorities should focus on improving hygiene rather than shifting shops outside city limits.

He also said the locations suggested by the civic body are 8-12 km from his existing shop and that customers are unlikely to travel long distances to buy meat. “If someone lives in Durgakund or Bhelupur and wants to buy chicken or mutton, will they really travel to Shivpur or Ramnagar for it? People usually buy from shops located within 1 or 2 km from their homes.”

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“This is a legitimate business. If there are concerns, regulate us better instead of pushing us out,” he added.

Another meat shop trader, who requested anonymity, said, “If a person wants half a kg of chicken, why should they travel several kilometres outside the city? This only creates inconvenience for consumers and losses for traders.”

“If the concern is slaughtering and sanitation, then create slaughterhouses outside the city. Let traders bring processed meat from there and sell it through proper enclosed shops with refrigeration… That would address sanitation concerns without affecting consumers,” he said.

He also claimed that no meeting was held before the proposal was passed. “We have been paying fees and operating legally for years,” he added.

Members of meat trade associations also opposed the move.

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Nadeem Ahmad, secretary, Goat Meat Dealers Association, said traders had not been consulted before the proposal was approved. “Earlier, restrictions around the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor area were imposed and traders complied. Now the entire city is being brought under the proposal,” he said.

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Ahmad said the association would propose alternatives to full relocation. “We are willing to cooperate in maintaining Varanasi’s image. If authorities want restrictions around temple areas or pilgrim routes, we are ready to discuss them. Shops on routes used by pilgrims can be shifted into enclosed modern outlets with tinted or black glass so that meat is not openly visible. But relocating the entire trade outside the city is not practical,” he said.

He estimated that nearly 20,000 livelihoods linked to the trade could be affected.

“This is not just about shop owners. There are workers, transporters and many families dependent on this business,” he said.

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He further argued that meat consumption cuts across communities and should not be viewed through a communal lens. “The issue should be addressed from the perspective of urban planning and hygiene, not politics,” he said.

Ahmad said traders would meet the Mayor and submit a memorandum. “We hope the administration listens. If required, we will approach higher authorities as well,” he said.

(Shruti Gupta is an intern with The Indian Express)