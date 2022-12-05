scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

MBBS student found dead in UP college; principal, 4 others booked for abetment of suicide

The 22-year-old student was found dead inside his hostel room Saturday. The students staged a protest alleging that harassment by the college authorities led to his death.

According to police, the student had an exam on Saturday but he did not attend it. When his roommate returned after the exam, the room was locked from inside. (Representational)

A 22-year-old medical student was found dead in his hostel room at an autonomous medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad Saturday.

The Firozabad police have booked five memers of the college administration, including the principal, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide) and provision of the SC/ST Act after the first-year MBBS student’s father approached them with a complaint. No arrests have been made yet, said the police.

Meanwhile, a protest staged by the students, alleging that harassment by the college authorities led to the man’s death, ended Sunday morning after the college authorities and the police promised to look into their complaint and take action. The college authorities also formed a committee to probe into allegations made by students, said a police officer. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

“We are examining call details of the victim’s cellphone and looking at the case from all angles,” said Firozbaad circle officer Praveen Kumar Tiwari.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs
More from Lucknow

According to police, the student had an exam on Saturday but he did not attend it. When his roommate returned after the exam, the room was locked from inside. When the door was not opened despite several knocks, the roommate, along with other hostel inmates, broke it open. They rushed the student to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the police.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:58:30 pm
Next Story

Lalu Yadav gets daughter’s kidney: What the organ donor & recipient need to do after a transplant

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close