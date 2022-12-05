MBBS student found dead in UP college; principal, 4 others booked for abetment of suicide

A 22-year-old medical student was found dead in his hostel room at an autonomous medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad Saturday.

The Firozabad police have booked five memers of the college administration, including the principal, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide) and provision of the SC/ST Act after the first-year MBBS student’s father approached them with a complaint. No arrests have been made yet, said the police.

Meanwhile, a protest staged by the students, alleging that harassment by the college authorities led to the man’s death, ended Sunday morning after the college authorities and the police promised to look into their complaint and take action. The college authorities also formed a committee to probe into allegations made by students, said a police officer. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

“We are examining call details of the victim’s cellphone and looking at the case from all angles,” said Firozbaad circle officer Praveen Kumar Tiwari.

According to police, the student had an exam on Saturday but he did not attend it. When his roommate returned after the exam, the room was locked from inside. When the door was not opened despite several knocks, the roommate, along with other hostel inmates, broke it open. They rushed the student to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the police.