Mayawati’s flip-flop: Nephew Akash Anand back a month after being sacked

A month after Mayawati removed nephew Akash Anand from BSP’s national convener post, saying he needs to be “more mature” for significant responsibilities, the party supremo on Monday reinstated him, replacing his younger brother Ishan.

The BSP chief’s latest flip-flop comes days after Akash apologised to Mayawati in a social media post on October 2, calling her “Bua Maa” and seeking a second chance to serve the party.

In a long post in Hindi on “X”, Mayawati on Monday said there have been some reasons concerning Akash in recent days due to which necessary changes in the party organization had to be made several times; and ultimately, his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, was also compelled to retire from politics.

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Since then, people have been observing changes in Akash’s personality, work style, and so on – evidence of which was a post he recently wrote on X regarding his return to the party, Mayawati stated, referring to her nephew’s public apology.

The BSP chief added that most people in the party believed that Akash should be given the opportunity to resume work in the party along with his previously assigned responsibilities, for which his father, as well as his younger brother Ishan, have also expressed their consent.

According to Mayawati, Akash’s brother, Ishan, has “expressed his wish to continue working as a worker”.

She said that Ishan, demonstrating his missionary spirit, stated that he would carry out any work assigned to him, without holding any party post, with complete honesty and devotion.

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“In such a situation, after much deliberation, the party is now giving Akash Anand the opportunity to work in the party once again by reappointing him as the National Coordinator (National Convener) of the BSP in the interest of the party and the movement. It is hoped that, following Ashok Siddharth’s retirement from politics, everything in the party will now proceed smoothly and properly, and repeated changes in the party organization will not be necessary, although this will depend considerably on Akash Anand as well,” Mayawati said, cautioning Akash once again.

On September 3, Mayawati had removed Akash from the party posts, saying he needs to be more mature and that it would be inappropriate to assign him significant responsibilities at this point. A week later, Mayawati asked Akash’s father-in-law Ashok Siddharth to retire from politics in the interest of the political future of his son-in-law as well as the BSP. A day later, she also “completely freed” Akash from the party.

Later, Mayawati on September 12 announced her “antim faisla (final decision)” that neither of her two nephews, Akash and Ishan, will engage in politics by holding any party position. But soon took another “U-turn,” announcing Ishan as the new national convener of the party.

On October 2, Akash, in a post on X, referred to Mayawati as ‘Buaa Maa’ and described her as his political guru and inspiration. He backed her decision to expel his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, and sought an apology, explaining that his past silence on the issue was misunderstood. “At that time, I had distanced myself from social media, so I was unable to repost your post. My silence at that time was misunderstood, and it gave space to rumours. If this has hurt you, I apologise for that,” he wrote.

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Sources said that Akash met Mayawati in Lucknow on September 29 to apologise and then publicly apologised with a post on social media on October 2.

The ongoing development marks the latest chapter in Akash’s eventful relationship with his aunt over the past two years. He was projected as her political heir ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, in May 2024, after being booked for allegedly promoting enmity during a public rally in Sitapur ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Mayawati removed her nephew as BSP’s national coordinator and withdrew her earlier declaration naming him as political heir.

He was also barred from campaigning.

Giving him a second chance, Mayawati in June 2024 reinstated Akash as national coordinator and again named him her successor. In March 2025, however, Akash was expelled from the party. Two months later, the decision was reversed. The party appointed him chief national coordinator and, in August 2025, elevated him to the post of national convenor.