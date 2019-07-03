Mayawati: Vacant posts in govt shows BJP’s casteist mindset

Alleging that because of BJP’s “casteist and narrow mindset”, those who deserve reservation were ignored, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati Tuesday said that if the BJP would have taken enough interest in filling posts reserved for SC, ST and OBC it would have actually benefited them. She claimed that while state and central BJP governments showed much interest in giving reservation on economic basis and OBC reservation to Marathas in Maharashtra and worked so fast in that direction, not even a part of that interest was showed in filling SC, ST and OBC reserved seats.

Advertising

Mayawati was addressing party leaders attending a meeting of Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra and Aligarh zones in Lucknow today. Zonal coordinators and officebearers were called for a meeting at the party office.

“The kind of serious interest BJP’s central and state governments showed and worked fast to provide reservation on economic basis, and to give benefit of OBC reservation to Maratha samaj in Maharashtra, if even part of that interest was showed to fill vacant posts reserved for SC, ST and OBCs and these ignored castes would be got some benefit. These people who actually deserve the benefit of reservation are still ignored like before. This shows the casteist policies of the BJP and their narrow thinking,” Mayawati said.

“In Uttar Pradesh, there is a bid to add 17 castes in the SC list after being removed from the OBC category in an illegal and unconstitutional way. Now, these people are going to be deprived of any kind of reservation, just like the SP government tried to do in order to deceive them and take political benefit by that,” she dded.

Advertising

Mayawati also made that just like some others are doing, the reservation limit for SC and OBC should be increased beyond 50 per cent in accordance to their population. She added that this is because the true intention of the constitution is to bring these classes in the mainstream through benefits of reservation.

Meanwhile, in the meeting which was held for the preparations of by elections to be held in the state, Mayawati, sources inform, asked the district presidents and in-charges of the districts attended the meeting to identify and send list of names of the probable candidates. A team of five-six members comprising party leaders was constituted in the meeting for each zone for the bypoll preparations.