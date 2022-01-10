Mayawati to EC: Curb rising ‘misuse’ of religion during elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern about the “increasing” use of religion in politics during elections and asked the Election Commission (EC) to take steps to curb it.

The former chief minister claimed that the BJP, the ruling party, would not be able to win next month’s elections without misusing government machinery and manipulating voting machines.

The BSP chief’s comments came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the elections would be one of “80 per cent versus 20 per cent”, alluding to the state’s religious demographic composition.

“In the past few years, during the elections, there have been attempts to derive electoral advantage using religion. This affects the election and the entire country is worried about this,” Mayawati told reporters before chairing a meeting to shortlist her party’s candidates for the elections.