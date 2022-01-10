scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Must Read

Mayawati to EC: Curb rising ‘misuse’ of religion during elections

🔴 The former chief minister claimed that the BJP, the ruling party, would not be able to win next month’s elections without misusing government machinery and manipulating voting machines.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
January 10, 2022 3:09:25 am
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern about the “increasing” use of religion in politics during elections and asked the Election Commission (EC) to take steps to curb it.

The former chief minister claimed that the BJP, the ruling party, would not be able to win next month’s elections without misusing government machinery and manipulating voting machines.

Also Read |Assembly polls amidst Covid-19 third wave: EC bars roadshows, physical rallies till Jan 15

The BSP chief’s comments came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the elections would be one of “80 per cent versus 20 per cent”, alluding to the state’s religious demographic composition.

More from Lucknow

“In the past few years, during the elections, there have been attempts to derive electoral advantage using religion. This affects the election and the entire country is worried about this,” Mayawati told reporters before chairing a meeting to shortlist her party’s candidates for the elections.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement