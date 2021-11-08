Mayawati to Akhilesh: Inducting those expelled from BSP will only weaken your party in polls

Hours after former BSP leaders Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Ambedkarnagar rally, BSP president Mayawati said that the SP’s organisation and base were not going to expand and instead will decline and become weak by inducting those expelled from BSP and other rival parties.

“The Samajwadi Party should be aware that ticket seekers in its own party were miffed due to induction of such selfish and turncoats type of people, and a majority of them are in touch with BSP. They are going to damage that party in the elections,” Mayawati said.

She also cautioned BSP leaders to avoid trying to get tickets for those MLAs and leaders who are denied tickets by other parties. “It will be better to focus on giving tickets to own party people,” she said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

In the 2017 elections, Lalji Verma had won from Katehari seat, while Ramachal Rajbhar had won from Akbarpur Assembly constituency. Before expulsion from the party, Verma was the leader of BSP legislature party in the state assembly, and Rajbhar was the state BSP chief.