scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Mayawati comes out in support of Azam Khan, accuses UP govt of targeting opponents

Mayawati also hit out at the BJP government for allegedly targeting the poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims and harassment of its political opponents.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
May 12, 2022 3:58:54 pm
BSP President Mayawati (File)

Coming out in support of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said his continued incarceration is being regarded as a “strangulation of justice” by the common man.

Mayawati also hit out at the BJP government for allegedly targeting the poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims and harassment of its political opponents.

In a series of tweets, the BSP president said, “In Uttar Pradesh and other BJP ruled states, like the Congress, the manner in which poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims are being harassed by making them victims of atrocities and fear is very sad, whereas their (BJP) kindness is continuing in the affairs of others.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Speaking up for Khan, the BSP president said, “In this sequence, the matter of continuous hateful and terror (like) action by the UP government on its opponents and keeping senior MLA Mohammad Azam Khan in jail for about two-and-a-half years is in the news which, in the eyes of the people, if not strangulating justice then what.”

Best of Express Premium

Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
More Premium Stories >>

Khan, a senior SP leader and MLA from Rampur, is currently in jail on several charges including corruption. He has been lodged in Sitapur jail for over two years.

In a major relief to him, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted Khan bail in the case of illegal possession of enemy property.

Khan, a former state minister, has got bail in 88 out of 89 cases. He will be released from jail only after the bail is granted in the last case.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, also slammed the anti-encroachment drive carried out in some places including the national capital by civic authorities.

More from Lucknow

“The manner in which migrants and working people are being made victims of fear and terror in the name of encroachment by adopting a malicious attitude in many states of the country and their livelihood is being snatched, raises many questions and is also a matter of concern,” she added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement