‘PDA’ for votes, family and capitalists for tickets: Mayawati attacks Samajwadi Party

Mayawati directly targeted the SP’s PDA politics, saying it seeks votes from PDA communities but gives parliamentary and Assembly tickets mostly to members of political families and wealthy industrialists. (File Photo)

Launching a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party over its Rajya Sabha nominations from Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Friday said it exposed a contradiction with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) pitch.

The SP had nominated Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Nathwani and Ram Gopal Yadav, a seasoned leader and Akhilesh’s uncle.

Describing the BSP’s policy of giving election tickets to “hardworking Ambedkarite” workers from poor, middle-class and weaker sections, Mayawati, in a post on X, said the choice of Nathwani was particularly at odds with the SP’s PDA narrative.

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“The SP has… fielded Shri Ram Gopal Yadav for the biennial Rajya Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh, who is a close relative of the SP chief, and has named Dhanraj Nathwani as its second candidate, who is associated with a prominent industrial house,” Mayawati said.