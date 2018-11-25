Mayawati slams BJP, Shiv Sena for raking up temple issue ahead of LS polls

ON the day Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya and demanded the BJP to bring in legislation or issue ordinance for building Ram temple, BSP chief Mayawati Saturday accused the BJP and Shiv Sena for raking up the Ram temple issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, alleging it to be a tactic to divert attention from their failures.

Since the matter is before the Supreme Court, the parties should wait for its verdict, she added. “To divert attention from their failures, they are raising the Ram Mandir issue. It’s a political tactic. Whatever the associates such as RSS and Shiv Sena are doing, is part of their conspiracy,” the BSP chief said while addressing the mediapersons. Mayawati also urged party cadres to stay away from organisations such as Bhim Army, who are allegedly using her and her party’s name to gather people for their programmes.

Without taking anybody’s name, Mayawati said such “selfish and anti-BSP” organisations may play in the hands of Opposition parties during the elections and could damage the BSP. If their intentions had been genuine, they would have joined BSP to strengthen it instead of running their own separate organsiations, she added.