‘Greed for Gen Z votes’: Mayawati says Oppn should’ve allowed FCRA discussion

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said Thursday that Opposition parties are not letting Parliament function because they have either “colluded with” the government or are ignoring important issues out of their “greed for Gen Z votes”.
In a series of X posts in Hindi, Mayawati said the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act amendment Bill was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) without any preliminary discussion due to strong objection from the Opposition.
Accusing both the ruling NDA and the Opposition of excessively politicising the FCRA amendment Bill, Mayawati said, “It would have been better if the Opposition had allowed Parliament to function yesterday when this Bill was tabled and highlighted its shortcomings, so that the entire country would know about them, but they did not let Parliament run due to their stubbornness.”
“Not only that, because the Opposition is not allowing Parliament to function, the government has passed several other such Bills in minutes, which they should have stopped, but the Opposition did not do so, and the government is fully exploiting this to its advantage,” Mayawati said, adding, “This makes it seem like either the Opposition has internal collusion or, in the greed for Gen Z votes, they are completely blind to other issues of the country.”
Mayawati said that while prioritising Gen Z problems, the Opposition should have also raised other matters of public interest, such as alleged irregularities in the donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple. She said the Ram temple donations issue needed to be discussed in Parliament, but the Opposition pushed it aside because of “its political self-interests”.
Alleging that the government and the Opposition were fighting for “political self-interests”, Mayawati appealed to the people to support the BSP.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More