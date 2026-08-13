‘Greed for Gen Z votes’: Mayawati says Oppn should’ve allowed FCRA discussion

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said Thursday that Opposition parties are not letting Parliament function because they have either “colluded with” the government or are ignoring important issues out of their “greed for Gen Z votes”.

In a series of X posts in Hindi, Mayawati said the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act amendment Bill was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) without any preliminary discussion due to strong objection from the Opposition.

Accusing both the ruling NDA and the Opposition of excessively politicising the FCRA amendment Bill, Mayawati said, “It would have been better if the Opposition had allowed Parliament to function yesterday when this Bill was tabled and highlighted its shortcomings, so that the entire country would know about them, but they did not let Parliament run due to their stubbornness.”