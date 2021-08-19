Mayawati says govt promises only on papers; Priyanka asks where are those 4 lakh jobs

The Opposition on Wednesday slammed the BJP government with BSP terming the supplementary budget “disappointing” and full of “kagazi ghoshnayein (promises made only on papers)”. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the other hand, asked the UP government to come clean on its claim of four lakh jobs given to youths.

BSP chief Mayawati said: “The supplementary budget presented in the UP Legislative Assembly was disappointing for the poor and hardworking people.”

She also said that if the state government “reduces the price of petrol by Rs 3, then crores of people will get some respite from inflation”. “The way in which the BJP government is making promises and declarations, the budget is not arranged accordingly, and as a result of which, these (promises and declarations) will remain only on paper,” the BSP chief said.

“In the BSP’s regime, finance was arranged before any declaration (of the scheme). This is the real difference between the BSP and others,” she tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that the BJP government should give details of the four lakh jobs it claims to have given to youths. “If the government claims that it has given four lakh jobs to youths, then it must have the details too. But when asked, the government in its reply said that it does not have the information. With the Assembly session in progress, the youths of UP want to know in which government departments the four lakh jobs were given,” she said.

Meanwhile, Congress legislators led by state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and CLP leader Aradhna Mishra marched to the Assembly over the unemployment issue.