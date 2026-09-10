Mayawati cuts nephew Akash Anand loose from BSP after father-in-law’s exit

What was supposed to clear the way for Akash Anand’s political future in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has instead ended with his aunt, party chief Mayawati, asking him to leave the party.
Mayawati on Thursday said Akash should be “completely freed” from the BSP, days after removing him as the party’s national coordinator. The move came shortly after she had asked his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth to retire from politics in the larger interest of Akash’s future.
Siddharth announced his retirement Thursday morning, saying Mayawati’s command was more important to him than his family and political relationships. He also rejected suggestions that he had influenced Akash and said Mayawati should decide whether her nephew should be given any responsibility in the party again.
Mayawati, however, said Siddharth’s retirement was the “right step”, though “too late”, before saying Akash should now be “completely freed (independent) from the party”.
Akash at the centre of the dispute
Akash had emerged as a key face of the BSP’s next-generation leadership. His political position, however, has been repeatedly altered by Mayawati. The latest exchange suggests that the dispute is no longer merely about organisational responsibilities but also about family influence and political loyalty.
In his farewell message, Siddharth sought to make clear that Akash’s relationship with Mayawati came before his relationship with him as his father-in-law.
He said Akash had spent two decades under Mayawati’s guidance. “Unke andar aapka khoon bahta hai, unhone jeevan ke do dashak aapki chhatra-chhaya aur dekh-rekh mein bitaaye hain. (Your blood runs through him, and he has spent two decades of his life under your guidance and care).”
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Siddharth also rejected the suggestion that he had become an influence over Akash, saying: “Mere jaisa mamooli sa karyakarta bhala unko kya hi gumraah kar paayega (How could an ordinary worker like me possibly mislead him?).”
Mayawati questions Akash’s priorities
Mayawati, in her 10-point post on X, however, has brought the family equation directly into the political dispute. She alleged that both Siddharth and Akash had become more attached to personal and family interests than to the success of the BSP and the Bahujan movement.
Her sharpest criticisms concerned Akash’s response to her social-media posts. She said that while Akash had earlier reposted posts from her X account to demonstrate his loyalty, he did not repost a recent post concerning Siddharth, even though she argued that it was intended for his own benefit.
Mayawati also questioned whether Akash: if he remained more concerned about family relationships than the party and movement, could he effectively work for the BSP?
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Referring to his removal as national coordinator on September 3, she said he should now be “completely freed (independent) from the party”, effectively indicating that he has been fully relieved from the BSP.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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