Mayawati cuts nephew Akash Anand loose from BSP after father-in-law’s exit

What was supposed to clear the way for Akash Anand’s political future in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has instead ended with his aunt, party chief Mayawati, asking him to leave the party.

Mayawati on Thursday said Akash should be “completely freed” from the BSP, days after removing him as the party’s national coordinator. The move came shortly after she had asked his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth to retire from politics in the larger interest of Akash’s future.

Siddharth announced his retirement Thursday morning, saying Mayawati’s command was more important to him than his family and political relationships. He also rejected suggestions that he had influenced Akash and said Mayawati should decide whether her nephew should be given any responsibility in the party again.