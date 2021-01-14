Mayawati asks partymen to celebrate her birthday with simplicity

BSP president Mayawati has asked partymen to celebrate her birthday on Friday with simplicity by extending help to the poor and downtrodden.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s birthday on January 15 is observed as ‘Jankalyankari Day’ by the BSP.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP supremo on Thursday said, “As is known that tomorrow January 15, 2021 is my 65th birthday, which the people of the party should celebrate with complete simplicity, following all COVID protocol by helping the poor and helpless people hit by the pandemic as ‘Jankalyankari Day.”

She also said that the 16th volume of her book “A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement” both in Hindi and English will be released on the occasion.

BSP workers celebrate Mayawati’s birthday in a grand manner each year. However, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, this time partymen will celebrate it by extending a helping hand to the poor and deprived who have been hit hard by the pandemic and lockdown, party sources said.