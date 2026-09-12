Mayawati’s ‘final call’: No political role for nephews Akash, Ishan in BSP

The “family issues” within the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) show no signs of ending, with party president Mayawati on Saturday announcing her “antim faisla (final decision)” that neither of her two nephews, Akash Anand and Ishan Anand, will engage in politics by holding any party position.

However, she said their father and her younger brother, Anand Kumar, could seek the help of his only daughter, Kumari Deepika Anand, and, if required, entrust her with his party responsibilities in the future.

The announcement comes days after Mayawati removed Akash from party responsibilities and appointed Ishan as the party’s chief sector coordinator.

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In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati said on Saturday that because she was unmarried, she was forced to keep Anand Kumar with her to take care of her and carry out important party responsibilities under her supervision.

“…but if his family members also take advantage of this, then it will not be in the interest of the party and the movement. Therefore, today this is my final decision and pledge that none of his sons, in particular, will be given the opportunity to engage in politics by holding any position, big or small, within the BSP,” Mayawati said and added that if Kumar needs another member to assist her (Mayawati), he can seek the help of Kumari Deepika Anand, who is currently studying law. Based on her honesty, loyalty and efficiency, he may entrust her with his own responsibilities in the party, she added.

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She clarified again that Kumar will not entrust this responsibility to his two sons, nor to any of their young children in the future. “Furthermore, if his daughter is not willing, he may, with the party’s consensus, hand over this responsibility to another missionary worker of the party from the Dalit community,” Mayawati added.

She further said that just as party founder Kanshi Ram stood firmly against “nepotism”, as his disciple, she too was firmly committed to it and had demonstrated that as well. “If I weren’t a girl, I wouldn’t have kept any of my brothers and sisters with me, just like Kanshi Ram ji. But because I am a girl, I have been forced to keep my youngest brother, Shri Anand Kumar, with me to ensure my safety, and to continue moving forward in the party with full respect and dignity without hassles. And now that his children are grown and married, I am also facing a lot of difficulties. However, I will not allow any harm to the party by not falling into any kind of attachment.”

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After giving three other members of her family key positions in the party and paving the way for another member, Mayawati said, “Similarly, in the party organisation and even in the future when the government is formed, no matter who it is, only that one person concerned will be given a chance, but under his cover no other member of his family will be given any benefit etc., so that the BSP remains free from nepotism.”