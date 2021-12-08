Joined RLD to stop BJP from coming to power, says Mayawati’s nephew

The SP-RLD alliance got a shot in the arm ahead of the elections with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s nephew Prabuddh Kumar merging his political party with the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Prabuddh Kumar (39), who headed the Bharatiya Bahujan Parivartan Party, said his mother (Saraswati Devi) is an elder sister of Mayawati.

The party announced the merger at its rally in Meerut on Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was also present at the rally.

Prabuddh told PTI the party had been registered in 2016 and in 2017 UP Assembly elections had contested on nearly 40 seats, mostly from western UP, and had also fielded a candidate from Azamgarh.

He said since he had worked in BAMCEF (The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation), his party had decided to support the BSP in the 2021 UP panchayat polls.

“However, the move did not give right results, and maybe they (BSP) did not feel we were needed,” he said.

“After this, the party decided that we have to work together to stop the BJP from coming to power. Every section of the society, be it the farmers, youth, traders, they are facing problems in the BJP regime. The girls are not safe in the state,” he said.

“Since we live in western UP, we feel that it is the RLD, which can stop the BJP. The RLD is strong here. I have met Jayant Chaudhary (RLD chief), and found him to be a nice person. He is a young leader, listens to everyone and gives respect to everyone,” Prabuddh said.

Another reason for favouring the RLD is that there are a lot of similarities between the thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh, a former prime Minister and father of RLD founder Ajit Singh, according to the young leader.

“Jayant also shows respect towards Kanshiram ji. A person who will respect our great personalities, will get our support, and we will seek their support,” Prabuddh said.

Asked why he did not join the BSP, the leader said there may have been some ‘shortcomings’ in him, which made the BSP leader forbade anyone from the family from entering politics or taking position in the party.

The new entrant to the RLD, however, showered praise on his aunt, when asked which party he felt is working for the uplift of the Dalits.

“Undoubtedly, the journey, which was started by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kanshiram, was taken to greater heights by Behanjee (Mayawati). She has worked hard to bring respect to the Dalits.

“If today, we can raise our voice, it is because of Behanjee. We have got our identity because of her. I have seen her days of struggle, and how she resurrected the party. I feel respecting Behanjee is similar to respecting Dalits.”

Asked to comment on the SP-RLD alliance’s chances in the 2022 UP Assembly elections, he evinced confidence and said the alliance will clinch victory.

He offered “best wishes” to the BSP for the coming election and to Mayawati on becoming country’s Prime Minister some day.

He claimed the impact of the farmers’ protest will be seen very much against the BJP, as every section of the society is feeling harassed.