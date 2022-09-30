‘Sangh’s policy of appeasement’: Mayawati hits out at Centre for PFI ban

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday hit out at the central government for banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with its eight affiliated organisations and said that it was part of the “Sangh’s policy of appeasement”.

“The targeting of the People’s Front of India (PFI) across the country by the Centre and now the ban on it along with its eight affiliated organisations before Vidhan Sabha polls is being done under the policy of political selfishness and the Sangh’s appeasement politics and this has led little satisfaction and more restlessness among the people,” the BSP chief said in a tweet on Friday morning, referring to the Popular Front of India.

Days after law enforcement agencies launched a nationwide crackdown against the PFI, the Centre had on Wednesday banned the PFI and its affiliates for five years.

In another tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “This is the reason that Opposition parties have attacked the government for having ulterior motives and have openly sought a ban on the RSS as well saying that if the PFI is a threat to internal security, then why are other similar organisations not banned?”

Mayawati is the first Opposition leader in Uttar Pradesh to have questioned the PFI ban with the Samajwadi Party choosing to remain silent.

Invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to effect the ban, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the PFI and its affiliates are linked to terror groups like ISIS and propagate “anti-national sentiments…radicalise a particular section of society with the intention to create disaffection” and constitute a “major threat to internal security of the country”.