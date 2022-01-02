Mayawati hits out at BJP: Exchequer money keeping them warm

Days after Union home minster and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah took a dig at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for not canvassing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, she took a veiled jibe at the BJP leaders saying that “the exchequer money was keeping them warm even in the cold weather”. She also said the BSP has its own style of functioning and it does not want to “copy other parties”.

“When the Congress and BJP are in power, be it at the Centre or in states, they make announcements, foundation stone laying and inaugurations and with that they also hold election public meetings one after the other just a couple of months before the elections in which they use public money instead of the party fund… All this is visible in poll-bound UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand,” the BSP chief said.

Addressing a rally on Thursday, Shah had said, “Behenji ki to abhi thand hi nahi udi hai. Yeh bhaibheet hain. Behanji chunav aa gaya thoda bahar nikaliye. Baad me yeh na kehna ki maine prachar nahi kiya. (Behenji is yet to get relief from cold weather. She is fearing [defeat]. Behenji, step out as elections have come. Later, don’t say that you had not campaigned).”

“Ab yahan thand me jo inko garmi chadhi hui hai yah sarkar ke garibon ke khajane ki hi garmi hai (The money in the government exchequer, meant for the poor, is keeping them warm),” she said on Saturday.