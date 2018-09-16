Mayawati’s condition for Mahagathbandhan: Give ‘respectable’ share of seats or will go alone

BSP supremo Mayawati said her party was not against a grand alliance. (File) BSP supremo Mayawati said her party was not against a grand alliance. (File)

At a time when the opposition parties are strongly working on modalities for a Mahagathbandhan to throw BJP out of power, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday made it clear that her party will be compelled to go alone if it does not get a “respectable” number of seats in the anti-BJP alliance.

“Our party is not against the alliance, but our stand is very clear that we will ally with a political party only if we get a respectable share of seats. Otherwise, our party feels it better to contest the elections alone,” she said adding that the effort of the opposition parties will be to stop the BJP from coming to power at any cost.

Mayawati hit out at the BJP claiming that its governments in the Centre and states had “worsened” the condition of the people by showing them false dreams. “These governments have done no good to people barring a few industrialists,” she alleged adding that “both the NDA and the previous UPA governments were equally responsible for shielding the corrupt”.

She also said the “increasing tendency” of mobs indulging in lynching in the name of cow protection in the “BJP-ruled states” was a blot on democracy. Yet the governments (in these states) are exercising laxity and are being indifferent to it, she claimed.

“These activities of the BJP governments against the Dalits, Tribals, backwards, Muslims and Christians are going on from their inception and are a result of the party’s intention to go against the Constitution…This has been part of the basic policy of the BJP, which has assumed alarming proportions after they came to power,” she alleged.

Continuing her attack on the BJP, Mayawati claimed that the party after forming the government was trying to crush the democratic movements and resorting to “terror tactics” in this regard. “After the April 2 ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by Dalit organisations, atrocities are going on,” she alleged.

She also accused the ruling party of trying to derive advantage from the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “As the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are approaching in certain states, the BJP is resorting to different tactics to hide its failures and is making lucrative announcements. In this matter, they (BJP) are not leaving any stone unturned to derive advantage from the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. They never followed his footsteps, when he was alive,” she alleged.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP followed the footsteps of Vajpayee and ran the government accordingly, there would not have been religious frenzy and communal incidents. Nor there would have been the rule of mobocracy,” she claimed.

People know the campaign undertaken by the BJP and RSS in the name of Vajpayee is an attempt to hide failures, she said continuing her attack. The BJP will not get any benefit from this, she claimed.

From whom is Mayawati expecting respectable seat share: BJP

BJP was quick to latch on to Mayawati’s comments and asked her from whom she was expecting “respect”. “Is she expecting respect from those who had shattered her pride and dignity in the infamous 1995 Guest House case?” asked media co-ordinator of UP BJP Rakesh Tripathi. Recalling the more than two-decade-old incident, Tripathi said it was BJP MLA Brahm Dutt Dwivedi who came to Mayawati’s rescue.

“Today Mayawati is expecting respect from those who had shown scant respect to her in the past. This shows how nervous she is and that her voter base has eroded,” Tripathi said.

