BJP rigged EVMs for Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s win in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday accused the BJP of manipulating electronic voting machines to help Chandra Shekhar Aazad win the Nagina Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati alleged Monday that the BJP manipulated electronic voting machines (EVMs) to help Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad win the Nagina Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Mayawati also demanded an immediate end to EVMs and called for a return to ballot papers.

In the 2024 elections, Chandra Shekhar Aazad won the Nagina constituency by defeating BJP candidate Om Kumar by a margin of 1.51 lakh votes. BSP candidate Surendra Pal Singh finished fourth, securing just 1.33 per cent of the total vote share.

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Repeating that the BSP has consistently opposed EVMs, Mayawati said her party’s supporters believe their votes are redirected to non-BSP candidates due to machine manipulation, eroding public trust in the electoral process.