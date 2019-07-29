Mayawati demands quota in private jobs, Akhilesh says govt has shut all roads to development

With the state government organising its second ground-ceremony for industrial projects here on Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded reservation in private jobs, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) said that “the BJP government has shut all roads to development”.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, “The BSP is not against the second phase of the Industrial Investment Summit being organised by the BJP government in the state. But, there should proper arrangement for reservation in private industries for people belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities and also for the poor belonging to the upper castes like there is in government jobs.”

In another tweet, she said, “The BSP demands that these schemes should be seen by people on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a statement, said that several summits have been organised in the state, which have yielded no results.

“The BJP government has completed five years at the Centre without any results. The government in Uttar Pradesh is also struggling after two-and-a-half years… The Investment Summit in Uttar Pradesh seems like a BJP convention,” the statement read.

The statement further read, “Everyone knows that the way to develop the nation goes through Uttar Pradesh and without the state, the development of the country is not possible. But, the BJP government has shut all road(s) to development.”

The statement added that the basic “structure of development made during the SP’s tenure has also been destroyed by the BJP government”.

“The entrepreneurs in the state are suffering due to the flawed policies of the BJP. The bureaucracy is coming in the way of the policies for the entrepreneurs. The CM does not have control over administration and in this scenario the future of the state looks dark,” the statement read.

On Saturday, he had also slammed the government.

“The BJP government is merely enacting drama, one after another. On Sunday, the third function this year is being held after the investors’ summit and first ground-breaking ceremony. They are yet to tell how much investments have come and how many industries have been set up in the state,” Akhilesh said, referring to the second ground-breaking ceremony on Sunday for projects worth Rs 65,000 crore, for which MoUs were signed during the UP Investors’ Summit last year.

“The reality is that the BJP government has totally failed to attract investment. It is repeatedly taking names of those who had invested during the SP government,” he said, adding neither any investment nor any new industry has been set up in this government.