Mayawati opposes ‘creamy layer’ for SCs, STs, criticises RSS’ ‘casteist mindset’

In a series of posts, Mayawati said reservation for the SC, ST and OBC communities was an issue of “social transformation and economic emancipation” and intrinsically linked to their “self-respect”.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over its recent remarks on caste-based reservation, saying the debate over the “creamy layer” for SC and ST communities was contrary to the constitutional objective of reservation, while accusing the Sangh of reflecting a “casteist mindset”.

In a series of posts, Mayawati said reservation for the SC, ST and OBC communities was an issue of “social transformation and economic emancipation” and intrinsically linked to their “self-respect”.

For SC and ST communities, she said, reservation was particularly important as caste-based “hatred, exploitation, persecution, injustice and atrocities had not ended”.