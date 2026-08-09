Mayawati opposes ‘creamy layer’ for SCs, STs, criticises RSS’ ‘casteist mindset’

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Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over its recent remarks on caste-based reservation, saying the debate over the “creamy layer” for SC and ST communities was contrary to the constitutional objective of reservation, while accusing the Sangh of reflecting a “casteist mindset”.
In a series of posts, Mayawati said reservation for the SC, ST and OBC communities was an issue of “social transformation and economic emancipation” and intrinsically linked to their “self-respect”.
For SC and ST communities, she said, reservation was particularly important as caste-based “hatred, exploitation, persecution, injustice and atrocities had not ended”.
“Discussing the creamy layer in this context is not only inappropriate but also contrary to the sacred objectives of the supremely venerable Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s humanitarian Constitution,” she said.
Her remarks were in reference to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant’s statements, where he had said reservation had been “deliberately politicised” and was creating “bitterness in society”. The Sangh supremo had also said that beneficiaries should voluntarily give up the benefits of reservation.
Mayawati said his statement “truly reflects their casteist mindset”, adding that reservation was not something that could be judged
merely on the basis of economic progress.
“Reservation is fundamentally about granting constitutional and legal rights to equality and equity on a human basis to millions of exploited, victimised, neglected, and scorned people who have suffered under the casteist system for centuries,” she said.
“The venom of casteism continues to bite them in every aspect of life,” she added.
Mayawati also urged the Centre to strongly defend SC and ST interests before the courts. If the government “effectively and appropriately” argues for keeping SC and ST communities outside the creamy-layer framework and convinces the court of its position, she said, it would be “entirely justified and constitutional”.
She also criticised governments for what she described as a lack of strong legal advocacy in cases concerning social transformation.
Turning her criticism towards the RSS, Mayawati said it should “stop engaging in politics over reservation” and respect the Constitution’s objective of establishing an “egalitarian social order”.
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