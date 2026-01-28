Mayawati calls out ‘casteist mindset’ behind protests against UGC’s equity norms

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Defending the University Grants Commission’s “equity regulations” for higher education institutes, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Wednesday said the opposition to it by certain sections of the general category was driven by a “casteist mindset”.
The new rules mandate the formation of ‘equity committees’ in higher educational institutions to address caste-based discrimination.
In a statement, the BSP supremo asserted that the new rules were necessary to curb discrimination and ensure social justice within higher education institutions across the country.
“The opposition being raised by some people from the general category, driven by a casteist mindset, against certain provisions of the new rules framed by the UGC… to address caste-based discrimination in the country’s higher education institutions is completely unjustified,” said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.
She also pointed out that broader consultation could have helped avoid social tension. She said it would have been better if all stakeholders had been taken into confidence before implementing the regulations, adding that governments and institutions must remain sensitive to such concerns while framing and enforcing policies.
Mayawati also cautioned Dalits and backward classes against being misled by what she described as “self-serving and corrupt leaders” who make inflammatory statements in the name of social justice. Appealing to these communities to remain vigilant, she said divisive politics should not be allowed to derail genuine efforts aimed at equality and dignity in education.
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, which replace the 2012 equity regulations of the commission, have seen protests by groups, mostly on social media, claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. On Tuesday, some students protested outside the UGC office in Delhi seeking the withdrawal of the regulations.
The main objection that has been raised is that there is no provision for penalties in the regulations against “false complaints of discrimination”, and that institutions can be subjected to action for not complying with the regulations.
On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said no one would be allowed to misuse the provisions and that “discrimination will not be allowed against anybody”.
