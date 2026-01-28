Mayawati calls out ‘casteist mindset’ behind protests against UGC’s equity norms

Mayawati also cautioned Dalits and backward classes against being misled by what she described as “self-serving and corrupt leaders” who make inflammatory statements in the name of social justice. (Express Photo)

Defending the University Grants Commission’s “equity regulations” for higher education institutes, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Wednesday said the opposition to it by certain sections of the general category was driven by a “casteist mindset”.

The new rules mandate the formation of ‘equity committees’ in higher educational institutions to address caste-based discrimination.

In a statement, the BSP supremo asserted that the new rules were necessary to curb discrimination and ensure social justice within higher education institutions across the country.

“The opposition being raised by some people from the general category, driven by a casteist mindset, against certain provisions of the new rules framed by the UGC… to address caste-based discrimination in the country’s higher education institutions is completely unjustified,” said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.