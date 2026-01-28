Mayawati calls out ‘casteist mindset’ behind protests against UGC’s equity norms

The BSP supremo, however, said broader consultation could have helped avoid social tensions

google-preferred-btn
mayawatiMayawati also cautioned Dalits and backward classes against being misled by what she described as “self-serving and corrupt leaders” who make inflammatory statements in the name of social justice. (Express Photo)

Defending the University Grants Commission’s “equity regulations” for higher education institutes, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Wednesday said the opposition to it by certain sections of the general category was driven by a “casteist mindset”.

The new rules mandate the formation of ‘equity committees’ in higher educational institutions to address caste-based discrimination.

In a statement, the BSP supremo asserted that the new rules were necessary to curb discrimination and ensure social justice within higher education institutions across the country.

Political Pulse | Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot

“The opposition being raised by some people from the general category, driven by a casteist mindset, against certain provisions of the new rules framed by the UGC… to address caste-based discrimination in the country’s higher education institutions is completely unjustified,” said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

She also pointed out that broader consultation could have helped avoid social tension. She said it would have been better if all stakeholders had been taken into confidence before implementing the regulations, adding that governments and institutions must remain sensitive to such concerns while framing and enforcing policies.

Mayawati also cautioned Dalits and backward classes against being misled by what she described as “self-serving and corrupt leaders” who make inflammatory statements in the name of social justice. Appealing to these communities to remain vigilant, she said divisive politics should not be allowed to derail genuine efforts aimed at equality and dignity in education.

Also Read | Bareilly city magistrate says resigning over UGC rules, Shankaracharya row: ‘Anti-Brahmin campaign going on in UP govt’

The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, which replace the 2012 equity regulations of the commission, have seen protests by groups, mostly on social media, claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. On Tuesday, some students protested outside the UGC office in Delhi seeking the withdrawal of the regulations.

Story continues below this ad

The main objection that has been raised is that there is no provision for penalties in the regulations against “false complaints of discrimination”, and that institutions can be subjected to action for not complying with the regulations.

On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said no one would be allowed to misuse the provisions and that “discrimination will not be allowed against anybody”.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Why Ajit Pawar demise has dealt a big blow to Fadnavis as Mahayuti churn begins
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
engineer working during bike ride
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement