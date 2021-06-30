Mayawati calls memorial plan BJP’s pre-poll ‘deception and drama’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at the BJP, saying the foundation laying ceremony of the Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow was a “drama” performed by the ruling party with next year’s Assembly polls in mind.

In a series of tweets, the four-time chief minister tore into the BJP. “After neglecting Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and harassing and exploiting his crores of followers for the entire term, now that the Vidhan Sabha elections are close, the BJP is now laying the foundation stone for a ‘cultural centre’ in his name. If this is not drama, then what is?” she wrote.

President Ram Nath Kovid laid the foundation stone for the memorial and cultural centre in Lucknow’s Aishbagh area.

The BSP chief said her party was not against establishing monuments in Ambedkar’s honour. Doing it for electoral gains was deceitful, she added.

“If the BJP government had done this earlier, then the honourable President would have inaugurated the centre and not just laid the foundation stone,” wrote Mayawati.

She added, “This kind of deception and drama being done by the BJP was done under the Congress and Samajwadi Party governments as well. They are not different from one another. They are the same when it comes to taking away the rights of Dalits and Backwards and committing atrocities on them. This is well known and very tragic.”

Mayawati claimed that because of the BJP’s lack of concern for Dalits lakhs of reserved posts for Dalits and backward classes were lying vacant. “Then, the world-class monuments and parks named after their [Dalits and Backward classes] saints and great men built during the BSP government are lying ignored since the last SP government. This is condemnable,” she added.

Meanwhile, the BSP chief also chaired a meeting of the party’s state committees in Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, and took stock of its organisational preparation and activities. In a statement, the BSP said its president issued fresh guidelines to party leaders to work on increasing the party’s mass base.