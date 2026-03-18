Mayawati calls herself Kanshi Ram’s ‘sole successor’ as parties try to claim his legacy

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday declared herself the “sole successor” of party founder Kanshi Ram and accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of trying to “weaken and finish” the party ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year.
Calling SP and Congress “anti-Dalit” in a post on X, Mayawati alleged that they were celebrating Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary and demanding the Bharat Ratna for him only for electoral gains while failing to work for the welfare of the marginalised communities. She termed the move “ridiculous,” pointing out that the Congress did not confer the honour when it was in power at the Centre.
Referring to the BSP’s legacy, she said, “The party that was founded by Kanshi Ram cannot be shaken as long as its sole successor and national president is alive.” She also asserted that any attempt to weaken the party would fail under her leadership.
Targeting Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav over their demand for Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram, Mayawati said those invoking his legacy should first understand his ideology. She also urged people to read Kanshi Ram’s book “Chamcha Yug,” which critiques individuals aligned with dominant political interests.
Slamming SP and Congress for their “double standards”, Mayawati alleged a “well-planned conspiracy” to politically appropriate Kanshi Ram’s legacy while historically working to undermine the BSP.
The 92nd birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram was celebrated across party lines on March 15. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Bharat Ratna for the BSP founder.
Over the last few days, as Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary approached, several parties — from the Congress to the SP to Dalit leader and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Chandrashekhar Azad, and the BSP itself — sought to invoke the legacy of the leader, who is seen to have reshaped Dalit politics in North India.
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With elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab next year, where Kanshi Ram’s followers form a sizeable chunk of the electorate, Congress leaders say Gandhi’s efforts to invoke Kanshi Ram’s legacy is part of a broader attempt by the party to reconnect with the Dalit support base it once commanded before the rise of the BSP.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More