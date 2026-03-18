Mayawati calls herself Kanshi Ram’s ‘sole successor’ as parties try to claim his legacy

Slamming SP and Congress for their “double standards”, Mayawati alleged a “well-planned conspiracy” to politically appropriate Kanshi Ram’s legacy while historically working to undermine the BSP.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday declared herself the “sole successor” of party founder Kanshi Ram and accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of trying to “weaken and finish” the party ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year.

Calling SP and Congress “anti-Dalit” in a post on X, Mayawati alleged that they were celebrating Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary and demanding the Bharat Ratna for him only for electoral gains while failing to work for the welfare of the marginalised communities. She termed the move “ridiculous,” pointing out that the Congress did not confer the honour when it was in power at the Centre.