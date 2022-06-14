Mayawati: Bulldozing houses unlawful, targeted against one community

Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of targeting one particular community, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday called the use of bulldozers to demolish properties “unjust and unlawful”, and urged the courts to take cognisance of the issue.

She also demanded the “immediate arrest” of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their remarks on the Prophet. While BJP has suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma, it expelled Jindal from the party.

The BSP chief’s statement came a day after the state administration demolished the house of Mohammad Javed, a political activist and businessman, in Prayagraj. 54-year-old Javed was arrested on Saturday with the police claiming that he was one of the conspirators behind Friday’s violence in the city.

“The Uttar Pradesh government is targeting a particular community. Bulldozers and other malicious aggressive actions are being used to create an atmosphere of fear and terror, and crush the protests. The court should take cognisance of the faulty action whereby the entire family is being targeted by the demolition of the houses,” Mayawati said.

“The hurried action to demolish using Bulldozer by the Government by keeping rules and laws at stake, is not only affecting innocent families but even houses of innocent people are also being demolished,” the BSP chief said.

Calling the statements by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, as the “root cause of the problem” that has led to the incitement of violence, Mayawati said that it is because of their statements the honour of the country has taken a hit. “Why is the government ridiculing the law by not taking action against them? Not sending both the accused to the jail is crass favouritism and unfortunate. Their immediate arrest is necessary,” she asserted.