Mayawati’s latest U-turn: Ishan Anand to get ‘respectable role’ in BSP

In another U-turn on the role of her family members in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), party chief Mayawati Sunday announced that her nephew Akash Anand and niece Deepika Anand will no longer be given any responsibility in the party. However, she said her brother Anand Kumar’s younger son Ishan Anand will be taken forward with a “respectable role” in the organisation.
In a detailed statement on X, Mayawati said she had reconsidered involving members of Anand Kumar’s family in the BSP and decided to keep Akash Anand and his sister away from party affairs.
“Since his marriage, Akash Anand’s conduct and activities at every step have been such that just a few days ago, he had to be separated from the party once again,” she said.
On Ishan, Mayawati said he would now be the family member to be taken forward within the BSP. She added that the intention was to ensure that there was no repetition of the circumstances that had arisen around Akash Anand.
1. आज मेरा पुनः पार्टी के लोगों से यही कहना है कि मेरे ख़ुद के अनुभव को मद्देनज़र रखते हुये यदि इनको राजनीति में कामयाब होना है और समाज के लिए कुछ करना है तो उन्हें मेरी तरह अपने भाई-बहिनों व नज़दीकी रिश्ते-नातों आदि के मोह से ऊपर उठकर अपनी पूरी ईमानदारी व निष्ठा से कार्य करना…
Mayawati also invoked BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s approach to family members to explain her decision. She said Kanshi Ram had kept his close relatives away from political benefits and allowed them to work in the organisation only with a selfless approach.
“Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, after entering politics, always kept all his close relatives and kin away from any political benefits. He allowed them to work in the party organisation only with selfless dedication. Not only that, but he devoted his entire life—without even starting his own family—to the welfare and upliftment of the ‘Bahujan Samaj’.
Mayawati also reiterated that the BSP’s larger constituency, rather than her immediate family, was her political family. She said the interests and welfare of the Bahujan Samaj remained the central objective of her political work.
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Mayawati further said that if Akash Anand or his sister were to engage in any serious activity against the party in future, they would be shown the way out. In such a situation, she said, no other member of Akash’s family would be given any responsibility in the BSP.
Instead, she said, a loyal and dedicated worker from the Dalit community would be given responsibility. The BSP chief also announced an all-India meeting of the party on September 23, saying the meeting would discuss issues concerning the party and the public and seek to ensure that party workers remain fully engaged in organisational work.
The latest announcement comes amid Mayawati’s repeated efforts to clarify the place of family members in the BSP.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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