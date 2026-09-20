Mayawati’s latest U-turn: Ishan Anand to get ‘respectable role’ in BSP

In another U-turn on the role of her family members in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), party chief Mayawati Sunday announced that her nephew Akash Anand and niece Deepika Anand will no longer be given any responsibility in the party. However, she said her brother Anand Kumar’s younger son Ishan Anand will be taken forward with a “respectable role” in the organisation.

In a detailed statement on X, Mayawati said she had reconsidered involving members of Anand Kumar’s family in the BSP and decided to keep Akash Anand and his sister away from party affairs.

“Since his marriage, Akash Anand’s conduct and activities at every step have been such that just a few days ago, he had to be separated from the party once again,” she said.