Mayawati blames Cong for migrants’ plight

In a tweet, the BSP president said there should be immediate and honest efforts to implement steps taken by the Centre to mitigate the suffering of people. In a tweet, the BSP president said there should be immediate and honest efforts to implement steps taken by the Centre to mitigate the suffering of people.

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday blamed Congress for the “very sad condition” of migrant workers across the country.

She had on Friday termed “inhuman” the Congress-led Rajasthan government’s demand to seek Rs 36 lakh in payment for buses for students.

“The real responsibility lies with the Congress for the condition of migrant workers. Despite long tenures of the Congress at the Centre and in states, had it made arrangements for bread and butter of people, they would have not been forced to migrate,” she said in a statement. She also said videos issued by Congress leaders amid the crisis “also look pretentious and not genuine”.

