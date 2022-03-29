BSP gears up for 2024: In post-rout shake-up, party to make organisational changes

Having failed to revive its 2007 winning combination of Dalit-Brahmin support in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has now decided to give equal representation to OBCs (Other Backward Class), Muslims, upper castes and Dalits in every Assembly constituency units in a bid to reach out to all sections of the society before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP, which was in power till 2012, suffered a humiliating defeat in the elections, winning only one seat in the 403-member Assembly and its voteshare dipping to 12.88 per cent.

On Sunday, Mayawati held a review meeting with party leaders and all the 403 candidates to analyse the cause of the party’s debacle. The decision to appoint four persons in the leadership role in every Assembly segment was taken in the meeting.

“Earlier, there was one president at the level of the assembly constituency unit and a majority of them were from the Scheduled Castes (SCs). Now, there will be four prominent leaders at that level. Behenji (Mayawati) is yet to give the name of their designations. But these four will represent upper castes, OBCs, SCs and Muslims,” a party functionary told The Indian Express.

“Each one of them will have the responsibility to reach out to people of their respective caste and community and make them politically associated with the BSP… Instead of holding any nukkad sabha or event to spread the message of the party, these leaders will speak to people of these castes and communities on a one-to-one basis and tell them about the party’s ideology and the vision of party chief Mayawati,” the BSP functionary said.

Don't miss | Maya kin set for bigger role in BSP rejigs

In a shake-up of the party’s organisational structure, Mayawati has removed 18 zonal coordinators and compressed the structure to three state coordinators, who will look after the organisational work across the state.

“These three coordinators include one Muslim and two Dalits,” said a party leader.

Mayawati addresses the party leaders at the party office, in Lucknow, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Mayawati addresses the party leaders at the party office, in Lucknow, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Based on the report of these three coordinators, who will tour the state very soon, the party would make the appointments at the Assembly unit level and revive the bhaichara committees, the party leader said.

It is to be noted that in the run-up to the Assembly elections this year, the BSP had formed Dalit-Brahmin bhaichara committees in a bid to revive the combination that had helped the party to come to power in UP in 2007.

In the analysis of the election results, a BSP leader said, the party concluded that the hype over OBC leaders joining the SP in the run-up to the poll and the “strategically-promoted” notion that the SP was the main opposition to the ruling BJP influenced Muslims to vote for the SP.

“But the election results have sent a message that even after getting a majority of Muslim votes along with their traditional Yadav votes, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party was far away from getting a majority in the Assembly.

“If Muslims support the BSP, we can defeat the BJP with our vote base of Dalits. For that, we need the votes of upper castes too, and for that, the party has decided to reach out to all sections of the society, including Muslims, Dalits, OBCs and the upper castes,” the BSP leader said.

On Sunday, Mayawati had blamed the Muslim community for her party’s rout. The BSP had fielded 88 Muslim candidates, whereas the SP-led alliance had nominated 61 candidates from the community.

Meanwhile, upset with the media, Mayawati has asked party spokespersons to not take part in TV debates.