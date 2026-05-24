‘2007 will repeat in 2027’: Mayawati sounds poll bugle, hints at Dalit-Brahmin coalition

Signalling an aggressive political comeback bid ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday invoked the party’s historic 2007 victory and declared that the same political model could be repeated in 2027 if BSP workers strengthen grassroots mobilisation and reconnect with “sarv samaj”.
In a pointed political message aimed especially at Brahmins and Dalits, Mayawati asked her party leaders to remind the public that sections of society feeling “neglected, insecure and disrespected”—including Brahmins, Dalits, the poor, and backward communities—got power and respect under BSP rule, referring to her party’s 2007 social coalition experiment.
Addressing a meeting of BSP state office-bearers in Lucknow, Mayawati reviewed booth-level preparations, candidate selection, and organisational expansion while attacking rival parties over inflation, unemployment, law and order, and “misleading and divisive politics”.
“UP ke logon ko…BSP…par poori tarah se san 2007 ki tarah bharosa karna hoga, jab Brahman samaj va kamzor tabkon sahit sarvsamaj ke logon ko yahan upeksha va asuraksha se nikaalkar unhe party va sarkar mein bhi uchit bhaagidaari va bharpoor aadar-sammaan diya gaya (People of UP would have to place full trust in the BSP like in 2007. During that period, Brahmins, weaker sections, and people from all communities were brought out of neglect and insecurity, and were given proper representation along with full respect in both the party and the government),” Mayawati said.
Mayawati told BSP leaders to convince people that just like in 2007, people from all communities —especially Brahmins, deprived and weaker sections—can again come together for a government that guarantees dignity, law and order, and constitutional rights.
The former chief minister accused rival parties of using caste and communal polarisation before elections, while failing to deliver governance after coming to power. She alleged that public frustration was rising because of inflation, unemployment, and increasing “atrocities and neglect” faced by weaker and marginalised sections of society.
Without naming the BJP, Mayawati said governments focused more on “jumlebazi, image management, and divisive politics” instead of public welfare. She also warned BSP workers to stay alert against attempts to influence elections through emotional and caste-based narratives.
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Sources within the BSP see Mayawati’s emphasis on Brahmins as a significant signal. The party’s “social engineering” formula helped it come to power in 2007 by mobilising Dalit and Brahmin support. It then won 206 seats and formed a majority government in Uttar Pradesh.
With BSP struggling electorally in recent years, the renewed outreach suggests an attempt to rebuild that broader social coalition before 2027.
Mayawati also stressed early candidate selection, stronger booth management, and expanding the party organisation at every level, saying the upcoming elections would be “challenging but decisive” for the future of Uttar Pradesh politics.
Senior BSP office-bearers, district coordinators, and Assembly constituency-level leaders from across the state attended the meeting.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More