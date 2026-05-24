‘2007 will repeat in 2027’: Mayawati sounds poll bugle, hints at Dalit-Brahmin coalition

Sources within the BSP see Mayawati’s emphasis on Brahmins as a significant signal. (File Photo)

Signalling an aggressive political comeback bid ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday invoked the party’s historic 2007 victory and declared that the same political model could be repeated in 2027 if BSP workers strengthen grassroots mobilisation and reconnect with “sarv samaj”.

In a pointed political message aimed especially at Brahmins and Dalits, Mayawati asked her party leaders to remind the public that sections of society feeling “neglected, insecure and disrespected”—including Brahmins, Dalits, the poor, and backward communities—got power and respect under BSP rule, referring to her party’s 2007 social coalition experiment.

Addressing a meeting of BSP state office-bearers in Lucknow, Mayawati reviewed booth-level preparations, candidate selection, and organisational expansion while attacking rival parties over inflation, unemployment, law and order, and “misleading and divisive politics”.