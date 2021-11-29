Maya’s former OSD among three BSP leaders to join Cong

The former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Chief Minister Mayawati, Gangaram, joined the Congress on Sunday along with party leaders Shiv Puran Singh Chauhan from Ghazipur and Rajvardhan Singh from Hardoi. The three BSP leaders joined the party in the presence of state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Speaking on the occasion, Lallu said the Congress was fighting against the wrong policies of both the Centre and the state government, alleging that the two administrations had created an environment of fear among people of the state and India.

Lallu alleged that people were suffering due to these “wrong policies”. The Congress leader claimed that the Narendra Modi government had announced the repeal of three controversial farm laws and reduced the excise duty on petroleum products to divert people’s attention from other major issues.

Meanwhile, the Congress released the first set of results of an examination that it recently conducted to find district spokespersons. The exams were conducted as part of the party’s “Baniye UP ki Awaz [Become the voice of Uttar Pradesh]” campaign.

The Congress released the names of spokespersons for the districts of Unnao, Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, Rae Bareli and Lakhimpur Kheri that come under the Lucknow Division. Rajeev Ranjan Rajvanshi was appointed the spokesperson in Unnao while Urus Rana was made the district coordinator. The Congress appointed Pradeep Kumar Tiwari its spokesperson Lucknow while Naki Raza was made coordinator, In Sitapur, Pushpendra Singh Chauhan was appointed the spokesperson, Among the other districts, Rizvanul Haq was appointed spokesperson in Hardoi, Shabrishta in Rae Bareli, and Amil Kumar Gupta in Lakhimpur Kheri.