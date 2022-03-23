Maya hits back at Akhilesh: ‘Mulayam, not BSP, with BJP’

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) leadership over its “B-team of BJP” jibe, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that it was SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who was with the BJP and that he got his son Akhilesh Yadav blessed by the saffron party.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “BJP se, BSP nahi balki SP sanrakshak Shree Mulayam Singh khulkar mile hain jihnone BJP ke pichle hue shapath mein, Shree Akhilesh ko BJP se aashirwad bhi dilaya hai aur ab apne kaam ke liye ek sadasya ko BJP me bhej diya hai. Yeh jag-jahir hai. (It is not the BSP but SP patriarch Mulayam Singh (Yadav) who is openly with the BJP and he had got blessings for Akhilesh from BJP in the BJP’s last swearing-in ceremony. Now, he has sent a family member to the BJP for his work.”

Mayawati was referring to Mulayam’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who had joined the BJP in January ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Ambedkarites in Uttar Pradesh will not forgive SP chief Akhilesh who had changed the names of schemes and institutions that were named after BR Ambedkar in his government,” she added. The BSP supremo also said that the move was condemnable and shameful.

During the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in March 2017, both Mulayam and Akhilesh both had attended the ceremony and had a brief chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mayawati’s attack on the SP leadership comes close after the parties’ loss in the recent Assembly elections.

In the assembly polls, while SP won 111 seats and its two allies collectively bagged 14 seats, BSP was reduced to just one seat in the 403-member House.