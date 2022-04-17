Maya expels Brahmin leader Nakul Dubey from BSP

scorecardresearch
BSP sources said the action was taken following reports that Dubey might “switch over the party”.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
April 17, 2022 1:37:00 am
BSP President Mayawati (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday expelled former minister and prominent Brahmin leader Nakul Dubey from the party for “indiscipline” and indulgence in “anti-party” activities.

A former MLA from Lucknow, Dubey is considered a trusted man of party national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra. Dubey had accompanied Misra when the latter had addressed ‘Vichar Gosthis’ across Uttar Pradesh last year to woo Brahmin voters and develop a “bahichara” between Brahmins and Dalits ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Dubey, too, had addressed these rallies.

Dubey was a Cabinet minister in the last Mayawati government between 2007 to 2012.

