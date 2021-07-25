May tie-up with SP if Muslim named deputy CM of UP: AIMIM

The AIMIM, headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, is part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha formed by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. (File Photo)

As political parties weigh their pre-poll alliance options ahead of the Assembly elections next year, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday signalled that it may join hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP) if a Muslim MLA was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the event of a poll victory.

The AIMIM, headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, is part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha formed by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. Rajbhar has stitched together the rainbow alliance of “over 10 parties”, including AIMIM, Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, Janta Kranti Party among others.

“This has always been our stand, and we have clarified this just now. When Uttar Pradesh has 20 per cent Muslims, then why not a deputy CM from that community? If a party goes into an alliance with another party, there are always some conditions. Rajbhar has shown even a bigger heart and said that he would change five CMs from different communities and 20 deputy CMs. We want to know if the SP only has one aim, which is to stop the BJP, or also believe in everyone’s inclusion,” AIMIM UP state president Shaukat Ali said on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Rajbhar had said if voted to power in the state, the Morcha appoint a new chief minister and four deputy chief ministers every year.

“We have said that we are open to an alliance with secular parties to stop the BJP. But, is SP president Akhilesh Yadav ready to make a Muslim as deputy chief minister of the state?” he asked.

Yadav had said they were ready to form a pre-poll alliance with smaller parties but not with bigger parties.

Earlier this month after forming an alliance with the SBSP, Ali had said they had started preparations for more than 100 seats focusing mainly on western UP districts such as Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Bareilly and Ghaziabad that have a substantial Muslim population. “We are new here. But if the Morcha is successful with more political parties coming with us, we will stop the BJP for sure,” Ali had said.