Mauni Amavasya: Priyanka Gandhi takes a dip in Sangam; govt showers petals on pilgrims

On the occasion on “Mauni Amavasya”, Prayagraj became the centre of attraction for political parties in Uttar Pradesh with the state government showering flower petals from helicopter on pilgrims and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking a holy dip in the Sangam amid chants of “Har Har Gange”. Priyanka also offered prayers and paid a visit to Shankracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

“I am very happy because my family has had a long-standing relationship with Shankracharya ji. When my father had lost election in 1990 and had shifted to new house then Shankracharya had performed the puja.. I have been constantly in touch with him and today I got the opportunity to meet him),” said Priyanka.

The Congress leader’s daughter also accompanied her during the visit and was seen participating in the religious rituals.

The Congress leader is scheduled to take part in different party events in the state for the next 10 days as part of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” campaign. She was in Saharanpur a day before, and will soon visit several other districts, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor, to raise different issues, especially related to the new farm laws.

Later in the day, Priyanka rowed a boat by herself, following which she tweeted: “Today on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, got the opportunity to take a holy dip in the Sangam with brothers and sisters of the country. Long desire to row a boat in river Ganga was also fulfilled.” She also visited Anand Bhawan, which was once the residence of the Nehru family and was later turned into a museum.

With the state government showering petals on pilgrims, officials claimed that it is not for the first time that “Pushpon ki varsha” (rainfall of flower) was arranged. Earlier, it had also been arranged during “Kanwar yatra” and “magh mela”.

Sources said even the RSS is set to hold its meeting in Prayagraj next week, which will be addressed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat.