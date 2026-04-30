Mau teen beaten to death after being caught at friend’s house; CISF jawan, son arrested

The two arrested accused, along with others, brutally assaulted the youth, a Class 12 student, and the girl, it is learnt.

A 54-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan and his son have been arrested in Mau district for allegedly beating a 17-year-old neighbour to death after he was reportedly found at the house of the paramilitary trooper’s brother on Tuesday night.

The victim had gone to meet the CISF jawan’s 16-year-old niece when she was alone at home, police said. The two arrested accused, along with others, brutally assaulted the youth, a Class 12 student, and the girl, it is learnt.

The youth was allegedly hit on the head with a screwdriver, causing fatal injuries that led to his death on the spot.