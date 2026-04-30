Mau teen beaten to death after being caught at friend’s house; CISF jawan, son arrested

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A 54-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan and his son have been arrested in Mau district for allegedly beating a 17-year-old neighbour to death after he was reportedly found at the house of the paramilitary trooper’s brother on Tuesday night.
The victim had gone to meet the CISF jawan’s 16-year-old niece when she was alone at home, police said. The two arrested accused, along with others, brutally assaulted the youth, a Class 12 student, and the girl, it is learnt.
The youth was allegedly hit on the head with a screwdriver, causing fatal injuries that led to his death on the spot.
Mau Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey said the girl’s uncle is posted in Delhi.
Efforts are being made to trace the remaining four accused, including the jawan’s minor son.
The accused and the youth are from the same community, it is learnt.
Police claimed to have recovered the victim’s cell phone, which was broken by the accused and later dumped, along with the screwdriver allegedly used in the crime.
The house of the accused CISF jawan is located close to his brother’s residence.
According to police, a team was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for postmortem examination.
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