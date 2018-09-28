Mau: Mob targets police after accident

A mob clashed with police after a dozen schoolchildren were injured in a road accident. (Representational Image/File) A mob clashed with police after a dozen schoolchildren were injured in a road accident. (Representational Image/File)

A mob pelted stones at police and set fire to three vehicles after a dozen schoolchildren were injured in a road accident in Mau on Thursday.

While nine of the students were discharged after preliminary treatment, three are reportedly critical. Two of them have been referred to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi, while the third child is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mau, station officer of Haldharpur police station, Vinay Kumar said.

No one has been arrested as of yet, police said.

“The accident took place in the morning. A bus, which was reportedly speeding, hit a school van carrying around a dozen students, aged between six and eight years. The mishap took place near DD Public School in the area. Passersby took the injured children to the hospital. Police have taken the bus into custody. Hunt is on to nab the driver who fled from the spot after the accident,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalit Kumar Singh.

“After the news of the accident spread, around 200 to 300 locals blocked the Ballia-Lucknow Road. When the police tried to clear the stretch, the mob started pelting stones. The mob also set fire to three police vehicles. The locals then entered the school premises and vandalised property. We had to use mild force to disperse the crowd and clear the road for traffic,” the SP added.

The police are planning to register two separate FIRs – one for the violence on school premises and other for attacking police teams and setting fire to their vehicles, the SP said. Till the time of filing the report, no FIR was registered in connection with the accident.

