Mati Kala Fair concludes: UP CM meets nine artisans, ‘surprises’ them by buying clay item basket for Rs 20,000

CM Yogi Adityanath with the artisans on Friday. (Express)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met local artisans at his residence and bought their products worth Rs 20,000 on the eve of Diwali.

A state government spokesperson said that nine artisans from different districts, who were among the hundreds selling their products at the Mati Kala Fair in Lucknow, were “surprised” with the CM’s gesture to buy “their basket of products for Rs 20,000″.

“The artisans had gone to thank the CM when he bought their entire basket. The CM also praised their craft, asked about their family and offered them sweets and gifts,” said the spokesperson.

The state government organised the fair — an exhibition and sale for clay artefacts on the UP Khadi and Village Industries Board office premises in Lucknow from November 3 to 13. According to a government statement, more than 50 lakh items were sold at the fair.

Quoting one of the artisans, Hari Om Prajapati of Badhau Tola, Gorakhpur, the statement said, “I cannot explain what this Diwali has brought for us. It has revived our traditional local arts and given us an experience which we are going to cherish for life.”

“It was just a gesture from us to thank the CM for his concern towards our art, but to our surprise, he not only praised us but also asked us for the price of the products that was around Rs 20,000, and bought all of them,” said Prajapati.

Keeping with the ‘Local for Diwali’ resolution, Adityanath has sent ODOP (One District, One Product) gift baskets to the President, Prime Minister, central ministers and other prominent people. “The intent behind this is to spread awareness about these unique products of the state, which are covered under the flagship ODOP scheme,” said the statement.

“The basket comprises ‘moonj’ of Prayagraj, terracotta idols of Lord Ganesha and Laxmi from Gorakhpur, kalanamak rice of Siddharthnagar, a silk stole from Varanasi, chikan kari kurta from Lucknow, jaggery from Muzaffarnagar, wooden products from Saharanpur, perfume from Kannauj, Pratapgarh’s aonla products, zari and zardosi of Chandauli and a brass bowl from Moradabad,” said the statement.

