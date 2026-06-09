6 devotees injured after balcony collapses near Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar told The Indian Express that the incident occurred on the road leading to the temple in the late afternoon and the injured devotees were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“It appears that some monkeys were sitting on the dilapidated balcony when it gave way and fell over the pilgrims passing below,” Kumar said, adding that all six injured persons were receiving medical care.
According to preliminary information, the balcony was part of an old private building located near the temple. The collapse sent debris crashing onto the busy thoroughfare, which is frequented by thousands of devotees every day.
Debris crashed onto a crowded thoroughfare after a dilapidated structure gave way, prompting emergency checks on nearby old buildings to prevent future accidents. (Credit: Special Arrangement)
Local authorities and police personnel rushed to the spot after the incident and cordoned off the area. The administration has also begun examining nearby old and dilapidated structures to prevent similar accidents in the future, officials said.
The incident briefly disrupted movement in the temple area, but the situation became normal soon after. Officials said a detailed inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse and determine whether any negligence was involved.
The Banke Bihari Temple is one of the most visited religious sites in Uttar Pradesh, drawing large crowds throughout the year.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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