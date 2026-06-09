6 devotees injured after balcony collapses near Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple

According to preliminary information, the balcony was part of an old private building located near the temple. (Credit: Special Arrangement)

At least six devotees were injured on Tuesday afternoon after a dilapidated balcony of a house collapsed onto a crowded lane leading to the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district, triggering panic in the area.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar told The Indian Express that the incident occurred on the road leading to the temple in the late afternoon and the injured devotees were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“It appears that some monkeys were sitting on the dilapidated balcony when it gave way and fell over the pilgrims passing below,” Kumar said, adding that all six injured persons were receiving medical care.