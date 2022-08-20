Two dead in stampede at Banke Bihari temple in Mathura

At least two devotees died in a stampede at the Banke Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Friday during Janmashtami celebrations, reported news agency ANI. Many others were reportedly injured.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees crammed inside Banke Bihari temple premises in Mathura as their movement got restricted amid a huge crowd that gathered there pic.twitter.com/0QIbWYLOKI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2022

Mathura is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Kapil Mishra condoled the loss of lives and said crowd management at temples was a major concern.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Mathura and inaugurated an Annapurna Bhawan to provide free food to the needy pilgrims. “Poor pilgrims will not have to bother about their food during their visit to Vrindavan as they will be provided free food here.” He also praised the UP Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad for protecting the area’s culture. He later paid obeisance at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan.