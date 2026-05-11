Drama in Mathura: Supreme Court advocate abducted, police rescue him amid protests by 500 locals

Police said the advocate was rescued after officers forcibly entered the house, where they found the former chairman and 43 of his aides armed with batons and sticks. (Express Photo)

Tension gripped Mathura’s Barsana area on Sunday evening after a Supreme Court advocate was allegedly abducted and confined inside a house by a former Nagar Panchayat chairman and his aides, triggering protests by over 500 local residents demanding the lawyer’s release.

Police said the advocate was rescued after officers forcibly entered the house, where they found the former chairman and 43 of his aides armed with batons and sticks. All 44 were arrested and produced before the court, which sent them to jail on Monday on charges including abduction and attempt to murder.

Mathura SSP, Shlok Kumar, told The Indian Express, “The situation was tense and could have turned violent as over 500 people had gheraoed the house of the former Nagar Panchayat chairman, shouting to release the Supreme Court advocate detained inside. Police teams, led by senior officials, reached the place. Despite knocking on the door several times, no one responded. Some policemen even climbed to the terrace and warned the occupants inside to open the door…” he added.