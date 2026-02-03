Mathura headmaster suspended over namaz denies charges, BJP leader says ‘went by complaints’

The school has a total staff strength of eight members and 235 students. (File Photo)

A headmaster of a government primary school in Mathura was suspended after a BJP leader lodged a complaint accusing him of allegedly encouraging students to offer namaz and failing to make them sing the national anthem.

The headmaster, 52-year-old Jaan Mohammad, who has been posted at the primary school in Naujheel since 2007, denied the claims and said, “I’ve been working here for many years, and no one has ever made such allegations against me.”

He said he received information about his suspension on January 31 without any verification or inquiry being carried out.

Ratan Kirti, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Mathura, said “a two-member committee has been constituted to inquire into the matter”. She added that Mohammad was suspended on January 31 following a complaint filed by BJP leader Durgesh Kumar alias Pradhan, who had raised allegations against him.