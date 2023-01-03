scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Mathura mosque panel challenges court’s order for inspection

The fresh plea challenging the ownership of the land has been filed by the Hindu Sena in the name of the deity Bal Krishna against the Intezamia Committee which manages the Idgah.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura. ANI/File
Listen to this article
Mathura mosque panel challenges court’s order for inspection
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The management committee of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura on Monday filed an objection application in the local district court against the December 8 order allowing official inspection of the mosque complex by an amin (an official of the court) while hearing a fresh plea challenging the ownership of 13.77 acre land on which the Idgah is built.

Also read |At Gyanvapi, the law feeds into BJP’s political imagination

In its December 8 order, Senior Civil Judge Sonika Verma had directed the amin to “inspect” the premises and file a “report along with a map” by January 20, the next date of hearing. “We filed the objection against the inspection order in the same court… The court fixed January 20 to hear all the applications on the matter,” said advocate Tanveer Ahmed, who is also the secretary of the management committee of the mosque.

Faizan Mustafa writes |Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

According to Ahmed, they objected to the last month’s order by questioning the locus standi of the petitioner. “We were also not heard before the inspection order was passed,” he added.

The fresh plea challenging the ownership of the land has been filed by the Hindu Sena in the name of the deity Bal Krishna against the Intezamia Committee which manages the Idgah.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 2, 2023: Why you should read ‘Passport a Fundamental Ri...
UPSC Key- January 2, 2023: Why you should read ‘Passport a Fundamental Ri...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
More from Lucknow

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, who represents the Hindu side, said that since the court would now be hearing the objection against the inspection order on January 20, it meant that the earlier order has been deferred. “The court did not make any specific order on inspection on Monday,” said Singh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 02:40 IST
Next Story

Demonetisation verdict: SC ruled on process, says Opp; Congress seeks apology by PM

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close